Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,230. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

