Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $162.47

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $173.09. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,715. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,744. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

