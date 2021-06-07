Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $52.25

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

