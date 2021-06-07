Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,152 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

