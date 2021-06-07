Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Phreesia also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 22,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.