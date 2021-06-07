Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.99 million and the lowest is $42.51 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $174.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 262,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $863.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

