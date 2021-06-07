Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.39. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

