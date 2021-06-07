Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.85. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.