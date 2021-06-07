Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Marriott International posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.52. 27,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

