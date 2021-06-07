Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.08. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 47,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.