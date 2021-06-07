Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $186.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $157.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $751.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $754.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.15 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 569,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.