Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report sales of $74.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $204.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,555. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

