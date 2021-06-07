Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.04. Burlington Stores posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.13. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,314. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.