Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

