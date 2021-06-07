Bread Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Bread has a market cap of $13.81 million and $366,818.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00073421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.01015165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.09801045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052153 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.