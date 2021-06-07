Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Bollard Group LLC’s Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,375,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 42.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,212,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,652. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

