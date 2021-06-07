Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.04

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.04 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 7998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

