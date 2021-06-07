Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 946 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 13,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $883.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $889.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $828.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

