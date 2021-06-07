Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

