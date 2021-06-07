Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,443.78. 14,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,453.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,311.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

