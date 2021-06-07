Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $453.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $453,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $256.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,270. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.