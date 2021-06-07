Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,390. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

