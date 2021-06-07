BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $54.45 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

