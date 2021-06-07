Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.33. 310,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

