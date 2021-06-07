Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $13.74 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $822,296.90 and approximately $11,774.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $13.74 or 0.00040255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00276137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00254282 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.01155709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.28 or 0.99822594 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

