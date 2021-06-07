Bonded Finance Reaches Market Cap of $8.61 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $170,048.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.01063721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.25 or 0.10304723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00053854 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

