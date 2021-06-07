Bollard Group LLC Purchases 7,962 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1,086.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Truist cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $5.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,736. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.00. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

