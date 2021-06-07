Bollard Group LLC Purchases 130,284 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 130,284 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,351. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

