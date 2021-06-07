Bollard Group LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.55. 137,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,887. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $395.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

