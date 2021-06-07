Bollard Group LLC Buys 819 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $52,462,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 56.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 741,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 90.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 354,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

