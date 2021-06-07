BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,867 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

