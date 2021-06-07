Blockstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00117424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

