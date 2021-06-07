Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.11

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 37067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,962 shares of company stock worth $124,868. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.