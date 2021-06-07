BlackRock Inc. Purchases 479,172 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of LiveRamp worth $403,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $49.08 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

