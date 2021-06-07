BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BB traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 196,179,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,148,090. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

