Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.70

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $3,893.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00412290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00262457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00159140 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

