Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 903,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,819. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

