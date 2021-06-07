Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 876 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

