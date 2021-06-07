Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

ALXN stock opened at $177.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

