Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $780,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CMS Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 70,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 304,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CMS Energy by 40.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 97.7% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.