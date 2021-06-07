Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.