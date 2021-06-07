Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

