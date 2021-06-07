BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE opened at $353.26 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $5,071,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.