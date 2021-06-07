Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.13 ($111.92).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

