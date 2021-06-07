Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

