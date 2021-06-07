Barings LLC Sells 647 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,156,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,063,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

