Barings LLC Has $636,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

AMT opened at $265.28 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

