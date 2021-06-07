Barings LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $97.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

