Barbara Oil Co. Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,397,465 shares in the company, valued at $84,225,215.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock valued at $473,160,704. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

