Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,535 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

